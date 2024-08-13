FRSC Confirms Fatal Accident that Killed Five in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

It has been confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Abia State Sector Command, that five persons lost their lives in the road crash that occurred on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway last Sunday.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Corps Commander of the Abia State Sector, Ngozi Ezeoma, said that the initial fatality figure of 11 dead reported in the social media was incorrect.

According to her, the accident occurred at Egbelu Mbutu by Cherubim bus stop, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of Abia State at about 1.45p.m. on last fateful Sunday. She added that “preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was fatigue.”

Ezeoma explained that the crash involved a Toyota Previa with registration number BKL 291 ZI travelling to Enugu which rammed into an unnumbered stationary Mack truck.

“Eleven persons were involved in the crash, they include six male adults, two female adults and three male children,” Ezeoma said.

The CC stated that at the time of the crash, four persons (two male adults and two male children) died on the spot, while three injured persons were taken to the hospital.

However, she said that on a follow up by FRSC officials, it was confirmed that another male adult later died while receiving treatment in the hospital, thereby bringing the number of dead to five.

Ezeoma said that a rescue team from RS9.32 KM78 Aba Unit Command had arrived the accident scene within 10 minutes of notice and conducted the rescue operations.

“The injured victims were taken to Ronald Hospital, Umuikaa, and the dead deposited at the Mighty Moon Mortuary, close to Umuikaa Junction,” she said.

The CC said that the death of one of the injured “brings the number of deceased accident victims to five (three male adults and two male children) and injured victims to two persons(one male and one female).

“The male victim was transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, this morning for further medical treatment while the female victim remained in Roland Hospital, Umuikaa.

“Three adults and one child survived the crash without injuries, and the only surviving child has been handed over to Umuikaa Police Station.”