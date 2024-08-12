Tinubu Swears in Walson-Jack As New Head of Federal Civil Service 

* Presides over FEC meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the new Head of the Civil Service (HoS) of the Federation.

The brief ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

The new HoS’ appointment was approved last month by President Tinubu following the expected retirement of outgoing Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, on August 13, 2024.

Walson-Jack was first appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and had served in several ministries.

After the oath taking ceremony, the FEC meeting, which was canceled last week, began in earnest with Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and several ministers in attendance.

The FEC meeting was cancelled last Monday to allow President Tinubu preside over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs and other security top brass in the wake of protests embarked upon by some aggrieved Nigerians over rising cost of living across the country.

