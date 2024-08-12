  • Monday, 12th August, 2024

Iheanacho Debuts, Ejuke Assists as Liverpool Hammer Sevilla 4-1

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Promise Iheanacho, made his first appearance in a Sevilla jersey this afternoon as the Spanish side played against Liverpool at Anfield.

The 27-year-old joined Los Nervionenses on a free deal after his contract with Leicester City expired, bringing his seven-year stint at the King Power Stadium to an end.

The Nigerian forward was thrust into Sevilla’s first eleven to face Liverpool at Anfield, but the English side were three goals up at the end of the first half courtesy of a Diogo Jota goal and a double from Luis Diaz.

Iheanacho was replaced at half-time while another Nigerian came on at the start of the second half, in the person of Chidera Ejuke.

The former Royal Antwerp winger sparked some life into Sevilla’s attack, dribbling past Trent Alexander-Arnold, before playing a short pass to Gerard Fernandez, who then bent the ball into the far corner of Vitezslav Jaros’ goal to pull one back for Sevilla.

17-year-old English youngster, Trey Nyoni, came off the bench to score Liverpool’s fourth of the game with a brilliant half-volley.

Sevilla kicks off their La Liga season on Friday, as they travel to The Gran Canaria Stadium for their opener against Las Palmas.

