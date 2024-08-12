Disquiet in Arochukwu Kingdom as Abia Moves to Appeal Court Order Voiding Monarch’s Coronation

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Arochukwu Kingdom in Abia State is in quandary as the state government prepares to appeal a court order mandating Governor Alex Otti to withdraw the staff of office issued to Nwa Mazi Eberechukwu Kanu Oji as Eze Aro IX.

The coronation of Oji as Eze Aro IX on July 27, 2024 and the subsequent court order nullifying the event have further deepened the cracks among the 19 kindreds that constitute the Arochukwu Kingdom.



While some kindreds led by Ibom Isii are sticking with the earlier crowned Eze Aro, Godwin Kanu Idei and have hailed the court order, other kindreds backing Eberechukwu Oji have frowned at the order and would join government in the impending appeal.

The Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, has already signified that government would not only appeal the court but also apply for stay of execution of the order.



The Abia State High Court in Umunneochi presided by Justice C. Chido Nwakanma had on July 31, 2024 ruled that the coronation of Eze Aro was a nullity following a motion on notice filed in suit No.HUM/1/2024.

The court held that the coronation was held sub judice since the suit over the tussle for Eze Aro stool is still pending in court hence the state government should not have authorised the coronation.



Aside from Governor Otti, the mandatory court order also affected other government officials, including the Attorney General, Ikechukwu Uwanna, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu and his ministry.

They were all “mandated and compelled” to withdraw the staff of office from Eberechukwu Oji.



The court also ordered that all parties in the suit should return to their former positions and conditions pending the determination of the matter.

The court further restrained Nwa Mazi Pastor Eberechukwu Eni Kanu Oji from parading himself as Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kingdom.

In addition, the court restrained all the respondents and their agents in whatever name or nomenclature from harassing, intimidating or threatening the 19 Eze Ogos, Eze Asaga, Eze Ezeagwu, Eze Ibom Isii with dethronement, arrest and detention in whatever manner.



These multiple orders in effect meant the court recognized that His Majesty Eze Godwin Kanu Idei Kanu Okoro Oke was already crowned as at October 20, 2023 before the suit was filed.

It also voided the crowning of Nwa Mazi Pastor Eberechukwu Eni Kanu Oji as Eze Aro pending the conclusion of the legal tussle to determine the authentic Eze Aro IX.



Aside from the staff of office, the certificate of recognition issued to him on January 26, 2024 was also voided pending the determination of the suit.

The suit over the Eze Aro stool was instituted by the President General of Ibom Isii Kindred, Mazi Adolphus Nwankwo, Mazi Kingsley Okoro Oke for the ruling families of Oro Okennachi and Mazi Dike Ezenta for a group known as Concerned Umuaro for Justice and Equity from the 19 villages of Arochukwu Kingdom.



Joined as defendants are Mazi Udo Chijioke, Nwa Mazi Eberechukwu Kanu Oji, Rev Uma Ukpai and other pastors listed for the coronation, Sam Wonder, Attorney General, Governor Otti, LG Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Areas, HRH Eze Kanu Nwa Kanu, and HRM Godwin Okoro Oke.