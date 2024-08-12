Africa Creative Market 3.0 Set to Ignite the Creative Spark in Lagos

Mary Nnah

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) is back with its third edition, “Innovation Meets Imagination,” and it’s going to be big.

From September 17th to 20th, 2024, the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, will transform into a vibrant hub of creativity, technology, and innovation. Expect mind-blowing showcases, inspiring keynotes, and unparalleled networking opportunities that will leave you buzzing!

According to host and Founder of Ascend Studios Foundation, Inya Lawal, “We’re not just hosting an event – we’re igniting a movement. ACM 3.0 is where creativity meets technology, and the possibilities are endless.”

With over 10,000 attendees, 45 exhibitors, and a diverse range of activities, Lawal stressed that this is one event that shouldn’t be missed.