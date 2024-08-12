  • Monday, 12th August, 2024

Africa Creative Market 3.0 Set to Ignite the Creative Spark in Lagos

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Mary Nnah

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) is back with its third edition, “Innovation Meets Imagination,” and it’s going to be big.

From September 17th to 20th, 2024, the Landmark Event Centre,  Lagos, will transform into a vibrant hub of creativity, technology, and innovation. Expect mind-blowing showcases, inspiring keynotes, and unparalleled networking opportunities that will leave you buzzing!

According to host and Founder of Ascend Studios Foundation, Inya Lawal, “We’re not just hosting an event – we’re igniting a movement. ACM 3.0 is where creativity meets technology, and the possibilities are endless.” 

With over 10,000 attendees, 45 exhibitors, and a diverse range of activities, Lawal stressed that this is one event that shouldn’t be missed.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.