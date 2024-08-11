Troops Recover 118 Cows in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Jalingo, have recovered 118 cows from bandits operating in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Oni Olubodunde, in a statement, yesterday, said seven suspected terrorists have also been rounded up while caches of weapons were also recovered in separate operations

According to him, “Troops of 6 Brigade deployed at Kambari acted on credible intelligence on suspected bandits attacking a Fulani settlement in Katlong Village of Karim Lamido council.

“They swiftly engaged the bandits who fled in disarray due to the heavy fire encountered by the troops.

“One suspected bandit named Yusuf Musa was arrested with one AK-47 rifle and 20 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition. Also, 118 cows were recovered and handed over to the rightful owners.

“Similarly, on 6 August 2024, troops received credible information on suspected bandits en route to Mashingi Village market in Karim Lamido Local Government Area to purchase food items.

“Troops strategically laid in wait and successfully arrested four suspected bandits named Yusuf Hassan, Mohammed Mamman, Haruna Illa, and Hammadu Shaibu.

“Items recovered from them include one motorcycle, four phones, and N57,000 only.”