Peace Returns as Protesters Shun Nationwide One Million-man March

*DHQ vows to counter subversive actions disguised as protestsPolice disperse protesters in Abuja, arrest five in Ondo

Plateau youths meet with Gov Mutfwang, demand accountability

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As several states count their losses from the #EndBadGovernance protest, which ought to have lasted for 10 days, the nationwide one million-man march scheduled to bring the protest to an end yesterday did not take place in the states as protesters shunned the exercise, THISDAY has learnt.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has, however, vowed that the military would counter any violent and subversive actions disguised as protest.

While insisting that it would not condone any attempt veiled under the toga of protest to demand a regime change, DHQ also advised those who felt they had superior ideas on how to solve the nation’s socio-economic challenges to sell that to the electorate and acquire power through legitimate means.



This is just as Plateau youths under the aegis of the Coalition for #EndBadGovernance# in Plateau State also yesterday met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang to mark the end of the 10-day protest and presented their demands to the governor.

However, a large number of protesters yesterday defied the heavy security lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and mobilised for the last day of the protest, despite the heavy presence of the military, police, and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in several parts of the city, particularly in the Central Business District.

However, instead of gathering at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, the protesters, bearing different placards, moved to Lokogoma and Apo District, both in Abuja.



Meanwhile, the police in Ondo State yesterday arrested some protesters, including the candidate of one of the political parties in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, a member of the Take It Back (TIB) movement, and at least three others.

At the Galadimawa area of the FCT, the police fired canisters of teargas to disperse them as they moved towards the roundabout, which leads to the Stadium and Garki areas of the city.

The nationwide protest, which started on August 1 and was scheduled to end yesterday, was characterised by widespread violence in Sokoto, Kano, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Katsina, Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau, and other northern states.

Peaceful protests were, however, held in Lagos, Oyo, and Rivers states, while residents of the South-east shunned any form of protest.

However, the momentum of both the violent and peaceful protests was not sustained beyond the first few days.

Though the organisers planned to end the protest on its 10-day yesterday with a nationwide one million-man-march, THISDAY gathered that it was only in the FCT that protesters gathered but were dispersed by the police.



In Kaduna, the state government said unverified processions were not permitted in the state to ensure public safety and security.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Criminals disguising as protesters will not get chance to unleash terror, loot properties, Kaduna Security Council warns

“The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has reviewed the present security situation arising from the existing 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew, and other issues on public safety.

“Based on this review, the security council hereby announces that criminal elements disguising as protesters, with the intent to generate unrest in the state, will not be spared,” Aruwan stated.



He added that the government recognised the fundamental rights of the citizens to freedom of expression, lawful assembly, and other constitutional rights enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The commissioner, however, argued that the security forces cannot permit a situation wherein criminals masquerade as protesters to loot and vandalise public, and private properties and unleash terror on innocent citizens as experienced from August 1 to 5.

According to him, processions not verified and cleared by the security agencies, therefore, remained prohibited in the light of the public security considerations highlighted.

In Kafanchan, there was no sign of any protest as the residents went about their normal activities, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Residents of Zaria were also seen going about their normal businesses as there was no protest.

However, the increased number of security personnel at the PZ area was said to be due to the passing out parade at the Nigeria Military School.

In Kano, the residents of Kano metropolitan local government areas did not participate again in any form of protests in the state.

Commercial activities were also gradually resuming in all the metropolitan local government areas of Kano, though the ongoing curfew from 6 am to 6 pm was still effective.



Business activities were also returning in markets such as Sabon Gari, Singer Market, Kantin Gwari, and Ahmadu Bello Way.

In Katsina, the organisers of the protests complied with the order issued by the Police and the state government that banned all forms of protests and unlawful assembly across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said that the order was still in force across the state.

In some local governments such as Daura, Malumfashi, and Kankia, residents were seen going about their lawful activities without any hindrance.

Property estimated at billions of naira were vandalised by the miscreants who hijacked the protests during its first day.

The government imposed a 24-hour curfew on Dutsin-ma Local Government Area for some days, and 7 pm to 7 am in the remaining 33 local government areas to address the situation.

However, the curfew in Dutsin-ma was reviewed from 7 pm to 7 am, like in the other local governments.

Plateau Youths Meet with Gov Mutfwang, Demand Accountability

Meanwhile, to mark the end of the protest yesterday, the youths of Plateau State yesterday met with Governor Mutfwang, who expressed his commitment to making the state a better place for citizens.

The governor, who acknowledged the frustration of the people, noted that his administration inherited a challenging situation but assured that he was doing everything to improve the condition of the citizens.

Sam Ode, who spoke for the coalition, also presented their demands to the governor, and another set of demands to the federal government, through the governor.



For the state government, the youths’ demands included accurate accountability of federal government funds allocated to the state, reducing tuition fees at Plateau State University, reducing the cost of governance, and publishing detailed information on the state’s expenditures.

In Rivers State, the organisers of the protest said they decided not to gather at the two designated venues to avoid hoodlums hijacking the protests.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Friday night, said anyone protesting outside the two designated areas ‘The Isaac Boro Park and The Pleasure’ both along Aba Road, would be arrested.

Several units of policemen moved around major areas in Port Harcourt in a show of force.

DHQ Vows to Counter Subversive Actions Disguised as Protests

Meanwhile, the DHQ has vowed that it would not condone any attempt veiled under the toga of protest to demand a regime change.

Giving the routine update on operational activities of the military and other security agencies, the Director of Defence Media Operation, Major General Edward Buba, said as part of its constitutional responsibilities, the armed forces would not relent in tackling these threats to ensure the stability of the nation.

“Importantly, the military stands firm and resolute in preserving the nation’s hard-earned democracy and opposes any form of unconstitutional change of government. Indeed, we will work assiduously to provide the enabling environments to support the government in the attainment of objectives in addressing the issues of poverty and hardship in the country,” he said.

He, however, noted that troops across all theatres of operations killed no fewer than 108 terrorists, and arrested 172 others during operations, within the period under review.

Police Arrest Governorship Candidate, Other Protesters in Ondo

Meanwhile, the police in Ondo State yesterday arrested some protesters, including the candidate of one of the political parties in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, a member of the Take It Back (TIB) movement, and at least three others.

The protesters were arrested in Akure, the state capital, during the grand finale of the nationwide protest against hunger, hardship and poor governance.

In a swift reaction, the TIB Movement condemned the action of the police and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the protesters.

In a Twitter post, the TIB movement wrote:

“It’s unfortunate that the @PoliceNG is yet to learn. The continued clampdown on peaceful #EndBadGovernceInNigeria protesters is a total shame,” it said.