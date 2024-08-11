FG Terminates Kano-Maiduguri Road Contract over Delay

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has terminated the contract for Section 1 of the Kano-Maiduguri Road project due to prolonged delays.

The decision was announced by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Uchenna Orji.

The contract, awarded to Dantata & Sawoe Ltd in 2007, has faced repeated setbacks, leading the Minister to describe it as the “effluxion of time.”

According to the statement, Umahi expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work on the project, emphasising the impact of the delays on road users.



He stated: “My position as the Minister of Works is that everybody must take responsibility. We will no longer fold our hands and allow the projects we have awarded and even reviewed to continue to linger. Nigerians are suffering on these roads, and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is doing everything possible, giving the road sector special attention.”



The termination of the contract for Section 1 follows a series of evaluations and reviews by the Ministry of Works, which has been actively monitoring the progress of various road projects under its jurisdiction.

The Kano-Maiduguri Road is a critical artery in Nigeria’s transport network, linking major cities in the north, and any delays in its completion have significant economic and social repercussions.



In addition to the termination, the minister announced that a technical team has been dispatched to assess a separate section of the Kano-Maiduguri Road within Bauchi State, which was recently cut off by flooding.

“I’m directing the Director of Highway Rehabilitation to liaise with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works to immediately deploy some technical personnel to evaluate what can be done over there,” he said.

The minister also revealed plans to hold the original contractor, Mothercare Ltd, accountable for the failure of the road to withstand the flood, despite its recent completion.



The minister also highlighted the progress made on various other road projects funded under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

The minister met with representatives from Dangote Group, BUA Group, and Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd to review the status of ongoing projects.

Umahi stressed the importance of ensuring durability and value for money, stating that the liability period for all Federal Government projects would be reviewed to prevent premature deterioration.



The minister also called for patience and partnership from all stakeholders, including the contractors and the general public.

“The president means well for this nation. We must play our part, and this is very important. So, to our contractors and every staff member of the Ministry of Works, and of course to myself, we all must sit up and play our part to support the divine vision of Mr. President to retake our country,” he said.



The minister urged all contractors involved in the Tax Credit Scheme to expedite their work and meet agreed-upon milestones. The affected projects include major roads in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno, Kwara, and Niger states, among others.