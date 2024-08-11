Edun Hosts US Envoy, Chinese Delegation, Explores Enhanced Economic Collaboration

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

In a bid to fortify bilateral relations and unlock new avenues for economic growth and socio-economic development in the country, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has received the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, in his office in Abuja.



The meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and exploring avenues for economic collaboration also addressed socio-economic challenges in the light of recent protests.



In a landmark move to bolster economic ties and unlock new investment opportunities in the country, the minister also played host to a high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister Counsellor Wang Yingzi, setting the stage for a strengthened Nigeria-China alliance.

During the meeting with the US envoy, Edun emphasised that Nigeria, through his ministry, remains dedicated to cultivating international collaborations that would enhance the economic well-being of the citizenry, stressing that the visit marked a significant step forward in achieving that goal.



With a shared commitment to driving economic prosperity and proffering socio-economic solutions, Nigeria and the United States are poised to strengthen their partnership, fostering a brighter future for their citizens, he said.



This strategic engagement, therefore, comes at a pivotal moment, as both nations seek to navigate the complexities of global economic dynamics and address pressing socio-economic challenges, a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, said.



The statement disclosed that Edun’s meeting with the Chinese delegation focused on next month’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and explored strengthening Nigeria-China relations.

Minister Counsellor Wang expressed China’s commitment to increasing investments in Nigeria and he pledged continued support from Chinese financial institutions.



While welcoming the partnership, Edun highlighted the importance of Chinese investments in promoting economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation across the nation.

This strategic engagement sets the stage for a stronger Nigeria-China alliance, fostering mutual economic benefits and cooperation, the statement added.



It stressed that with a renewed commitment to cooperation, both nations are poised to harness the vast potential of their bilateral relations, driving prosperity and development for the benefit of their citizens.

“The ministry looks forward to a fruitful outcome from the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a strengthened Nigeria-China alliance,” the statement said.