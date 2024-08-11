24 Athletes to Fly Nigeria Flag At 2024 Paralympic

• Athletes and coaches depart for training tour in Germany

Unlike the experience in the just concluded Olympics, Nigerians will have cause to smile when the 2024 Paralympics commences in France as 24 athletes are ready to embark on a training tour in Germany.

Nigeria has participated in every subsequent edition of the Summer Paralympics, though it has never taken part in the Winter Paralympics. At the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, Nigeria won 10 medals (4 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze), bringing its total number of medals to 80.

To this end, the Paralympic Committee Nigeria is packaging a documentary for Team Nigeria Para athletes ahead of their training tour departure to Saarbrucken, Germany on the 12th and 13th of August. 2024.

President of PCN, Sunday Odebode who disclosed this in Lagos, said the two-day documentary will take place between 12th and 13th August 2024.

Odebode who has been visiting the athletes in camp to donate some items to boost their wellness said the documentary is another way of showcasing the potential aspects of Nigeria’s Paralympic athletes as they head to Paris for the Games.

A total of 24 athletes drawn from four sports will represent Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The sports include Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Powerlifting and Para Table Tennis.

A breakdown shows that Athletics has 5, Badminton 2, Powerlifting 9 and Table Tennis 8.

The contingent will depart to Germany in two batches. The first batch will move on Monday 12th August while the last batch leaves on Tuesday 13th August. 2024.