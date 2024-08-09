Naija Market Day Brings Nostalgia to Brandon

Mary Nnah

The heart of Brandon Downtown pulsed with excitement and nostalgia as Naija Market Day transformed Princess Park into a vibrant celebration of Nigerian culture.

This much-anticipated event brought back cherished memories from over 30 years ago, filling the air with the sights, sounds, and scents of Nigeria.

Brandon’s Princess Park was a flurry of activity as visitors from all over Manitoba gathered to experience the rich heritage of Nigeria. The market was a bustling hub, showcasing a wide array of local Nigerian products that included traditional foods, clothing, crafts, and more. Vendors and attendees alike were thrilled to see the variety and quality of items on offer, reminiscent of the bustling markets of Nigeria.

A press made available by Rashidat Arowolo of Babsomo Communications Media, noted that the event was not just about shopping; it was a cultural immersion. Traditional Nigerian music and dance performances entertained the crowds, while the aroma of Nigerian delicacies like jollof rice, suya, and puff-puff tantalized the senses.

Attendees had the chance to learn about Nigerian customs, taste authentic dishes, and purchase unique handmade goods.

Organisers of Naija Market Day expressed their joy at the turnout and the community’s enthusiasm. “It was heartwarming to see the community come together and celebrate Nigerian culture,” said Abiodun Adetu, the convener of Naija Market Day.

“Bringing Naija Market Day to Brandon has been a dream come true, and we are thrilled to have shared this piece of our heritage with everyone here.”

The success of Naija Market Day was evident in the smiles of attendees and the vibrant atmosphere that filled Princess Park. The event provided a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and brought a sense of unity and joy to the community.

Experienced hype lady Rita Eghujovbo said it is always a thrilling experience hosting the Naija Market Day reminiscing on the Naija Market Day that first launched in June in Winnipeg. She felt right at home at the reception the Brandon community gave us.

As the sun set on a day filled with celebration and camaraderie, the echoes of Naija Market Day lingered, promising a bright future for this annual celebration in Brandon.

The organisers look forward to making next year’s event even bigger and more memorable, continuing to share the rich tapestry of Nigerian culture with the people of Canada.

I’m particularly thankful for the support we got from the team at Brandon Downtown BIZ from Emmanuel Ahaneku to Emmy Sanderson, our health inspection unit in Brandon and definitely from the Mayor of the city Jeff Fawcett. It is just a testament to the love we receive as a community in Brandon ensuring Nigerians and indeed Africans feel right at home in Brandon Manitoban”, said Abiodun Adetu, the convener and lead Strategist Babsomo Communications Media.