Court Stops PDP from  Conducting LG Congresses in Benue State

*Stakeholders endorse Ortom’s suspension

George Okoh in Makurdi

The High Court sitting in Gboko, Benue State, has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting the forthcoming congress scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2024, in six local governments.

This was as concerned Benue PDP Stakeholders, Wednesday, commended the party for suspending the immediate past Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom and three others from the party in the state



However, the restraining order was signed by Justice J. M. Ayua in a motion exparte brought before the court.

The applicants in the suit were Senator Orker Jev, Terseer Tsumba, Aondoyina Grace, Tergun Tsegba, and 13 others.



According to the applicant’s counsel, F.T. Anongo and G.M. Tyoh, prayed for a restraining order preventing the party from proceeding with local government congresses until it determined the reason the ward congress scheduled for July 27, 2024, did not take place.



The affected local government areas included Buruku, Gboko, Guma, Kwande, Ushongo, and Konshisha.

The defendants in the suit were the PDP, the acting National Chairman, the National Organising Secretary, and the state chairman of the party, John Ngbede.

“It’s hereby ordered that respondents, their agents, servants or privies are restrained in the interim from conducting local government congress election scheduled from 10/8/24 in only six local governments in Benue State,” the restraining order read.



The motion on notice has been fixed for hearing on August 18.

But the PDP stakeholders, who passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Sir John Ngbede, said he had achieved unprecedented feats to the admiration of members since assuming office.



At a special World Press Conference which took place at Hally Days Hotel in Makurdi, the concerned Benue PDP stakeholders declared satisfaction with the commitment of the State Secretary, Dr. Joseph Nyam and State Organising Secretary, Hon. Moses Audu in growing and repositioning the party to reclaim its lost place of pride preparatory to take over government in 2027



In a speech read by Former Minister of State Foreign Affairs Prof. Nicholas Ada, the group commended the bold steps employed by the party leadership by purging and suspending the bad elements including former governor Samuel Ortom, Isaac Mffo, Bemgba Iortyom and Azua Ashongo, whom they described as moles within the Benue PDP and bent on destroying the fortunes of the party for selfish gains.



They expressed disappointment in the way and manner the suspended members hijacked and diverted materials meant for the conduct of ward congresses during the July 27th, 2024 exercise in about eight (8) local government areas of the state only to surface with doctored and handwritten lists on photocopied sheets in gross violation of the mode of conducting the congresses.