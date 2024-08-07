NESG Boss: Census Key to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Arthur Eriye

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Dr Tayo Aduloju has stressed the importance of conducting National Housing and Population Census in the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aduloju, who stated this during an interview in Abuja, said reliable and timely population and demographic data are essential in monitoring SDG progress.

He added that Nigeria’s performance in the 2024 Sustainable Development Report highlights substantial challenges across various SDGs, with an overall score of 54.6, ranking 146th out of 167 countries.

He said: “Key indicators reveal high levels of poverty, undernourishment and child stunting, along with concerning health outcomes, limited education access and gender inequality. The SDGs report shows that nearly half the population live in poverty (31.4 per cent below $2.15 per day and 49.0 per cent below $3.65 per day).

“High level of undernourishment (15.9 per cent), stunting in children (31.5 per cent), concerning health outcomes such as maternal mortality ratio of 1,047 per 100,000 live births and a life expectancy of just 52.7 years. Education access is limited, with a net primary enrollment rate of 64.4 per cent, and gender equality remains a challenge, with only 3.9 per cent of parliamentary seats held by women.”

He explained that census could potentially provide reliable data for about 90 SDG indicators, either directly or through population projections based on data.

He added that Nigeria’s outdated census data hindered its ability to monitor and achieve goals effectively, impeding overall progress toward sustainable development.

However, the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, said efforts are ongoing to ensure the census is conducted soon.

Kwarra said the commission is prepared and just waiting for presidential approval to conduct the headcount.