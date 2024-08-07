  • Wednesday, 7th August, 2024

Disregard APC’s Fake Court Judgments in Circulation, PDP Tells Electorate

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

Contrary to the fake news being peddled by merchants of lies and propaganda, no Appeal Court ruling has disqualified Dr. Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State. 

This clarification was made on Tuesday by PDP Campaign Council in a strongly worded statement in Benin City. 

The PDP described the concocted story of the disqualification of Ighodalo as “fake, imaginary, diabolical and a satanic creation of the warped minds of the leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, currently suffering from massive rejection by the good, well-meaning and enlightened people of Edo State.

“The rudderless APC, in a bid to divert attention from its total rejection by the people of Edo State, having seen through its unpreparedness for the election, had gone to town with a  fake news that Ighodalo has been disqualified. It’s not true. It’s fake news.

“We call on the good people of Edo State and the nation at large to disregard the fake news. This is criminal forgery and that is even putting it mildly. 

“They are liars and propagandists. This is their trademark. They have nothing to offer the people of Edo State.

“Ighodalo remains a high flying bonafide candidate of the PDP and he is in the race for the election in 45 days time. Ighodalo, who enjoys massive acceptance across all the three senatorial zones, is more than ready to lead Edo State as a Chief Servant to a new dawn of “Prosperity for All.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.