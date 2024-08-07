Disregard APC’s Fake Court Judgments in Circulation, PDP Tells Electorate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Contrary to the fake news being peddled by merchants of lies and propaganda, no Appeal Court ruling has disqualified Dr. Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

This clarification was made on Tuesday by PDP Campaign Council in a strongly worded statement in Benin City.

The PDP described the concocted story of the disqualification of Ighodalo as “fake, imaginary, diabolical and a satanic creation of the warped minds of the leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, currently suffering from massive rejection by the good, well-meaning and enlightened people of Edo State.

“The rudderless APC, in a bid to divert attention from its total rejection by the people of Edo State, having seen through its unpreparedness for the election, had gone to town with a fake news that Ighodalo has been disqualified. It’s not true. It’s fake news.

“We call on the good people of Edo State and the nation at large to disregard the fake news. This is criminal forgery and that is even putting it mildly.

“They are liars and propagandists. This is their trademark. They have nothing to offer the people of Edo State.

“Ighodalo remains a high flying bonafide candidate of the PDP and he is in the race for the election in 45 days time. Ighodalo, who enjoys massive acceptance across all the three senatorial zones, is more than ready to lead Edo State as a Chief Servant to a new dawn of “Prosperity for All.”