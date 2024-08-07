BOI Harps on Financial Support to Local Manufacturers, Enterprises

Nume Ekeghe

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local manufacturers, enterprises, and investors with resources to drive significant industrial growth and transformation as well as economic development in the country.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry (BOI), Dr. Olasupo Olusi, who stated this during a tour of the Tolaram Group’s facilities in the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), underscored the bank’s dedication to fostering industrial growth and empowering Nigerian enterprises to achieve global success.

Olusi lauded the impressive achievements of Tolaram Group and its significant impact on the economy while highlighting BOI’s pivotal role in supporting Tolaram’s expansive industrial initiatives.

He expressed pride in BOI’s association with Tolaram Group, describing the activities in the Lagos Free Zone facilities and the Lekki deep seaport as a testament to the success of both entities’ role in supporting industrial development and job creation.

The Managing Director, Tolaram Africa, Mr. Haresh Aswani, expressed gratitude to BOI for its long-standing partnership with Tolaram Group in their commitment to building industries, which has resulted in substantial industrial growth and economic infrastructure development in the country.

Aswani underscored the cooperation between both entities, which began when the bank was known as the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDB), emphasising the critical need for continued industrial development in the country.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), Adesuwa Ladoja, emphasised the critical role of securing the right funding to actualise the zone’s ambitious vision of becoming the premier infrastructure space not only in Nigeria but across Africa and the world.

She underscored the necessity of partnerships with key financial institutions to achieve this goal, emphasising BOI’s critical role in the zone’s development from inception, making it an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers.