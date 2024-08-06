SunPawa Energy to Distribute 30,000 Solar Home Systems to Rural Communities

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

An indigenous renewable energy company, SunPawa Energy Limited is to distribute 30,000 solar home systems across the six geo-political zones, especially in the rural communities.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Odera Ozoka, gave the hint yesterday in Abuja.

Ozoka said that the aim of the initiative was to provide solutions in the renewable energy space that would go a long way in bringing relief to a lot of people living in darkness, especially in the rural communities.

He noted that as entrepreneurs, “we look for creative ways to ensure that people have access to reliable electricity, thereby increasing Nigerians economic growth exponentially. The company’s enthusiasm is ensuring off-grid electricity get into the homes of many vulnerable Nigerians.”

“The initiative would help to curb the power shortages across the country.”

According to him, the company’s goal is to distribute solar home systems products and off-grid where widows, students and farmers will benefit.

He said: “We have launched the products in six states – Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi and Delta as the pilot states.

“Also recently, we launched the initiative of distributing solar home system in Katsina, with the aim to distribute 30,000 of it across the six geopolitical zone in a roll out manner,” Ozoka further explained.

SunPawa Energy is among the shortlisted energy firms by Rural Electrification Agency for the Solar Home System Output Based Funds component.

The initiative, under the Nigerian Electrification Project, is to provide nationwide energy access to rural communities at uncommon affordable rates.