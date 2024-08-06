  • Tuesday, 6th August, 2024

SunPawa Energy to Distribute 30,000 Solar Home Systems to Rural Communities

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

An indigenous renewable energy company, SunPawa Energy Limited is  to  distribute 30,000 solar home systems across the six geo-political zones, especially in the rural communities. 

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Odera Ozoka, gave the hint yesterday in Abuja.

Ozoka said that the aim of the initiative was  to provide solutions in the renewable energy space that would go a long way in bringing relief to a lot of people living in darkness, especially in the rural communities.

He noted that as entrepreneurs, “we look for creative ways to ensure that people have access to reliable electricity, thereby increasing Nigerians economic growth exponentially. The company’s enthusiasm is ensuring off-grid electricity get into the homes of many vulnerable Nigerians.”

“The initiative would help to curb the power shortages across the country.”

According to him, the company’s goal is to distribute solar home systems products and off-grid where  widows, students and farmers will benefit.

He said:  “We have launched the products in six states – Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi and Delta as the pilot states.

“Also recently, we launched the initiative of distributing solar home system in Katsina, with the aim to distribute 30,000 of it across the six geopolitical zone in a roll out manner,” Ozoka further explained.

SunPawa Energy is among the shortlisted energy firms by Rural Electrification Agency for the Solar Home System Output Based Funds component.

The initiative, under the Nigerian Electrification Project, is to provide nationwide energy access to rural communities at uncommon affordable rates.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.