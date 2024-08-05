Tinubu Presides Over National Security Council Meeting 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The crucial meeting, which has in attendance Vice-President Kashim Shettima; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; all heads of security and law enforcement agencies, is holding inside the president’s office.

The meeting is coming in the wake of the nationwide protests against hunger and bad governance embarked upon by some aggrieved Nigerians which entered day five Monday.

Also at the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Among the security and law enforcement agency heads attending the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and the three service chiefs, as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Also at the meeting are the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai; the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Adewale Adeniyi; as well as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.

President Tinubu had, in a national broadcast on Sunday, pleaded with the organizers of the nationwide protests to suspend the protest, especially as it has gone violent in some states with the attendant loss of lives and destruction of property.

The president, who said that he has heard the grievances of the protesters loud and clear, also warned that he would not sit and watch some people, whom he said were used by opposition politicians, to destroy the democracy in the country.

Details later…