JTF Says Pipelines Now Secure, Urges NNPC  to Raise Oil Production to 2.2m Bpd

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has been urged to encourage International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country to increase their production from the current 1.7 million to 2.2 million barrels per day.

The call was made yesterday by the Joint Task Force (JTF) South-South, Operation Delta Safe in its progress report on crude oil production and security efforts in the Niger Delta region.



In the release signed by the Coordinator of OPDS Joint Media Campaign Centre, Major K. O Owolabi, it stated that the current efforts of the troops to monitor, patrol, and deter vandals along the pipelines were yielding positive results.

But he regretted that: “Output has not yet reached the target of 2.2 million bpd, which could be due to the collective production capacity of the IOCs.

It therefore noted the need “for the NNPC to encourage IOCs to increase production to meet the target of 2.2 million bpd, given the security and 100 per cent terminal factor on all lines”.



Owolabi stated that based on the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to end crude oil theft in the region, the Commander of the OPDS, Rear Admiral J.U. Okeke, led a team that swung into action.

He said the team embarked on sensitisation visits, assessment of hotspots and subsequent raids as well as destruction of illegal refineries, seizure of materials and boats involved in the activities.



He said the effort had enhanced security both offshore and onshore around oil facilities, revealing the “terminal factors on all major pipelines, including the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Escravos Pipeline (TEP), and Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP), have achieved 100 per cent flow, reflecting full operational capacity”.

He added: “Daily crude oil output has reached an about 1.7 million bpd, indicating that International Oil Companies (IOCs) are operating at maximum production capacity with little interruption or vandalism along the 3 major pipe lines”.



Owolabi said despite the continuous efforts of the security forces in monitoring, patrolling, and deterring vandals along the pipelines, personnel of OPDS had been effective in discovering and dismantling illegal refinery sites, denying criminals of about N3.6 billion in the month of July this year.

“These efforts have been crucial in maintaining the 100 per cent terminal factor. Our security agencies are committed to maintaining this high level of vigilance and operational tempo to safeguard our oil infrastructure.



“In recognition of the collaborative success in securing the pipelines and improving crude oil production, Rear Admiral Okeke commends the exceptional contributions of the Land Component, Maritime Component , Air Component (NAF), and all other security agencies components with OPDS.

“Their unwavering commitment and adherence to the Chief of Defence Staff’s directives have been crucial in our mission to eradicate crude oil theft and illegal refining in the Niger Delta Region,” he added.



Owolabi recalled that President Bola Tinubu had in his broadcast following the hardship protest, admitted that “things are getting better and the OPDS Commander will continue to sustain the current tempo along the pipelines, denying criminals access within his jurisdiction.”



Assuring that security agencies will continue their efforts to maintain a secure environment for oil production and distribution, Okeke urged both local and international oil exploration companies to ramp up production and fully utilise the pipeline capacity.

He said: “If the pipelines are already at full capacity, the NNPC must assess whether the nation has the capacity to produce 2.2 million bpd. Long-term efforts by the NNPC and oil companies should focus on increasing the nation’s capacity to reach the targeted output of 2.2 million bpd”.