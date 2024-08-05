  • Monday, 5th August, 2024

Imo Police Boss Vows to Apprehend Killers of 8

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Tony Icheku in Owerri

A combined team of security chiefs in Imo State, including the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, a representative of the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Major AI Maikarfi; Commandant NSCDC,  Mathew Ovye, accompanied by the Sole Administrator of Onuimo LGA, Dr. Emeka Obi, and other security agencies yesterday visited Umucheke community in Onuimo LGA  where gunmen shot dead the President-General of Umucheke Okwe autonomous community,  Hyginus Ohazurike, and six village heads from the  community, all members of the community’s traditional ruler’s cabinet last Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO),  Henry Okoye, CP Danjuma  assured the residents of  Umucheke community that the Police Command under his watch would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the killers of Eze Umucheke’s cabinet members are all arrested and brought to justice.

Okoye in the statement noted that: “The Command’s tactical units in synergy with the other security agencies and the local vigilantes are presently combing the surrounding forests in Onuimo communities, for possible apprehension of the fleeing suspects.”

He further promised that a detachment of the Command’s tactical unit would be stationed permanently in the community to evade any further threat of attack until peace returned to the community.

The police boss condemned the tragic incident describing it as barbaric, inhumane, and a senseless act of violence. He commiserated with the families of the bereaved and the entire Umucheke community over the demise of their loved ones and vowed that their deaths would certainly not go unpunished

THISDAY reported that last Saturday evening, armed assailants shot dead Ohazuruike, the PG of Umucheke Okwe Autonomous Community, and six village heads from the same community, and set his shop ablaze.

The gunmen struck while the victims were holding a meeting at the PG’s shop in the community’s market square

The villagers deserted the village after the attack.

