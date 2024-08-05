I’m Still Otun Olubadan Despite Accepting to Wear the Beaded Crown, Ladoja Declares

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A former governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasheed Ladoja, yesterday, said his decision to join other High Chiefs to wear beaded crown should not be taken as if he has become an Oba.

He said despite his acceptance to wear the beaded crown, which he described as ceremonial crown, he remained the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.



Speaking with journalists at his Bodija, Ibadan residence, he said his decision to accepted the beaded crown followed consultation with Christians, Muslims, Oluwo and Araba of Ibadanland, stating that his acceptance was based on what the Ibadan people wanted.

The former governor is the next in line to the current Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, who was officially installed as the 43rd Olubadan on July 12, 2024.



The succession to the Olubadan throne follows a unique and transparent process, alternating between military and civilian lines.

The recent ascension of the 89-year-old Oba Olakuleyin from the military line places Ladoja as the most senior High Chief from the civilian line, poised for succession.



However, a revision to the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, enacted by Governor Seyi Makinde in 2023, required that candidates for the Olubadan throne must be beaded crown kings.

Section 4 of the updated gazette says, “The person who may be proposed as candidate by the Line whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the office of the Olubadan shall be the most Senior Beaded Crown Oba in that line.”



According to the Otun Olubadan, while he faced significant pressure from within and outside Ibadanland to accept the beaded crown status, which would facilitate his eventual ascension to the throne, taking the crown did not make him an Oba because it is a ceremonial crown.

“The crown is a ceremonial crown, and it is for those of us who are already in Olubadan line to become the Olubadan. We only have one Oba in Ibadanland which is the Olubadan.



“For Ibadan, the crown does not make someone a king. I’m not an Oba. I still remain the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland. To be an Oba, you need to have domain and chiefs, as Olubadan chief, you cannot be a king in Ibadan and wear your crown and horse whip to the Olubadan palace.

“People said the amended Chieftaincy law was targeted towards me, but I believe the amended law was made public for me to know what can hindered me from becoming the Olubadan.



“It is not just for me to become the Olubadan, it is about service, only God knows who will become Olubadan, what else do I want if God has been kind enough to me to live to this age.”