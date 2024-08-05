  • Monday, 5th August, 2024

Ifeanyi Ubah Was an Erudite Political Leader, Pride of Nnewi Kingdom, Says Nwobike

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike has described the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra south, as a colossal loss to the people of Nnewi Kingdom, and the country.

The senior lawyer in a condolence letter dated July 30, 2024 written to the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Orizu, said the late Ubah was an erudite political leader and a beacon of Nnewi Kingdom

He noted that his untimely departure represents a significant loss to the people of his community, and the nation at large.

Nwobike described Senator Uba as a philanthropist, oil magnate and one of the legislators passionate about the development of his constituents.

The letter jointly signed by Dr. Nwobike, SAN, and Collins Ogbonna, Lead Counsel/Head of Chambers, OSLP. reads “The sad news of the demise of the illustrious son and political leader of Nnewi Land, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, CON, came to us as a Surprise on Saturday, 27th July, 2024, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, CON, was an esteemed client and supporter of our law firm, since year 2010 till date.

“His belief in the rule of law and the democratic process were manifest in his eloquent submissions on the floor of the Nigerian Senate and his advocacy for good governance in Nigeria and in Anambra State, in particular.

“We at Osborne Law Practice (“OSLP”) hereby wishes to extend our heartfelt and deepest condolences to HRH Igwe K.O.N. Orizu III and the good people of Nnewi on the passing of an illustrious son, philanthropist, erudite political leader and beacon of Nnewi Kingdom – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, CON.

“Whilst we pray for the repose of his soul, we solicit the outpouring of divine fortitude to bear this colossal and inestimable loss on Your Royal Highness and the entire people of Nnewi L.G.A and Anambra State as a whole.

“We pray that, the Almighty God puts an end to an occurrence such as this during your reign and in the entire Nnewi Kingdom. Please, accept our heartfelt condolences once again.”

