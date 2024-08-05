American. Noah Lyles is Paris 2024 Fastest Man 

Duro Ikhazuagbe Live in Paris

United States of America’s Noah Lyles won the gold medal of the men’s 100m event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in a photo finish with Kishane Thompson of Jamaica in 9.79secs on Sunday night.

But computer playback gave the gold to Lyles who became the first American to win the precious medal in two decades.

Another American sprinter, Fred Kelley won the bronze in 9.81secs.

Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi and Favour Tejire Ashe failed to reach the final as they both crashed out in the semi final

