Tinubu: FG Targets 10m Hectares of Land ‘to Grow What We Eat’

President Bola Tinubu has said the Federal Government is planning to cultivate more than 10 million hectares of land to grow what Nigerians eat.

The president, who made this revelation in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, added that his administration would provide all necessary incentives for the initiative, while the states would provide the land.

According to him, the initiative would put millions of Nigerians to work and further increase food production, adding that the Federal Government had ordered mechanised farming equipment such as tractors and planters from United States, Belarus and Brazil.

He said: “Our target is to cultivate more than 10 million hectares of land to grow what we eat. The Federal Government will provide all necessary incentives for this initiative, whilst the states provide the land, which will put millions of our people to work and further increase food production.

“In the past few months, we have also ordered mechanized farming equipment such as tractors and planters, worth billions of naira from the United States, Belarus and Brazil. I can confirm to you that the equipment is on the way.”