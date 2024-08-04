Kano Govt: We’ll Bring Masterminds of Destructions to Book

*Gov Yusuf, APC trade blame over violence

*NSCDC detains 108 suspected vandals

*Says Nigeriens involved in violent protests

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government has vowed to bring to book the masterminds behind the violence and destructions that marred the end of #EndBadGovernance protests in the state.

This is as Governor Abba Yusuf and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state yesterday accused each other of instigating the violence that erupted during protests.



Also, the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has detained 108 suspects allegedly involved in vandalising government and public properties during the nationwide protests in the state.

The protests in the state had turned violent as hoodlums used the opportunity to loot public and private properties, a situation that compelled the government under Governor Abba Yusuf to declare a 24-hour curfew in the state to restore normalcy.



The Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, made this known in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored in Kano.

Gwarzo said some politicians with sinister motives allegedly sponsored the unfortunate incident to destroy the state.

According to him, “The government had credible intelligence and evidence that the politicians sponsored the incidents, and we are working diligently to ensure the masterminds and their foot soldiers who perpetrated the heinous acts are brought to justice. The government will not rest on its oars until all the masterminds and perpetrators are brought to book.



“Security agents have embarked on house-to-house search operations, and have recovered 40 to 50 per cent of the stolen items such as computers among others. We commend the people who cooperated and provided credible information on the looted properties leading to the recoveries. We call on parents not to accommodate stolen items in their houses.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the good people of the state to be patient and continue to obey the law and order as the government is working hard to ensure the situation improves.



“The curfew will continue as security personnel monitor the situation. They will advise on the next steps. When they are convinced that the situation has improved, they will recommend relaxing the curfew.

“We also call on parents to take responsibility for their children. Stop your children from participating in these kinds of bad acts that lead to regret,” Gwarzo said.

Meanwhile, the opposition APC in the state and Governor Yusuf yesterday accused each other of instigating the violence that erupted in the state.

In a live broadcast, Governor Yusuf accused the APC of sponsoring thugs and hoodlums who hijacked the protests in the state.



“Yesterday, protesters gathered at the Government House as promised, and security operatives welcomed them without any issues. They were waiting for the governor to address them when suddenly, buses carrying thugs arrived, and violence erupted.

“We are aware that unpatriotic politicians from the opposition party have sponsored thugs, who are on rampage, looting and destroying properties of innocent citizens,” the governor stated.



In a statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, the governor expressed regret that certain individuals, referred to as ‘enemies of the state’, had allegedly hired thugs from within and neighbouring states to infiltrate and disrupt the planned peaceful protest, resulting in chaos and unrest in a state previously known for its tranquility.

However, the Chairman of the APC in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and the Director General of the Tinubu/Gawuna Campaign Council, Alhaji Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, in a statement, also condemned the violence in the state.



They, however, noted that the extension of an open invitation to protesters to the Government House coupled with his careless comments, which undermined the authority of the police in the state, encouraged arson and looting in the wake of the protests.

“Violence unleashed in Kano on Thursday is to be blamed on the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP government and some opposition figures.”

Abbas added that it was undiplomatic for a sitting governor to openly attack the police authority, which has been rendering its duties based on constitutional provisions.



He stated that being an opposition state, politics largely played a part in the governor’s decision to exploit the situation to its advantage.

However, the Command of the NSCDC has said it detained 108 suspects allegedly involved in vandalising government and public properties during the nationwide protests in the state.



The state Commandant of the corps, Mohammed Lawal-Falala, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Kano.

He said the suspects were apprehended at different locations with various items found in their possession, following credible intelligence from men of the NSCDC’s intelligence and investigation departments.



According to him, some of the suspects were from neighbouring states while some were Nigeriens.

The commandant said the NSCDC was the leading agency responsible for protecting critical national assets and infrastructure in the country.

“We have been working assiduously to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen properties,” Lawal-Falala said.

He said that the suspects allegedly vandalised and looted facilities at the soon-to-be-inaugurated Digital Industrial Park, belonging to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).



The commandant further said some of the items recovered from the suspects included: LCD TVs, executive chairs, door and window frames as well as drawers.

He listed the other items to include: State Road dual carriageway iron demarcating shields and a 50 KVA Mikano Generator for streetlight at Dorayi Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area.



He said the suspects would be charged in court upon the completion of an investigation.

“I want to restate my stance that the NSCDC Kano command under my watch is committed to protecting lives and property in the state,” Lawal-Falala said.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the corps by providing credible information to enable it to achieve the mandate of securing a safer and secure environment.



The commandant warned scrap buyers to avoid buying stolen properties, adding that the corps was working with sister security agencies and other key stakeholders to recover all stolen properties during the protests.