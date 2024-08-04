In Nationwide Broadcast, Tinubu Seeks Dialogue, Urges Protesters to End Violence

*Blames politicians for violence, highlights govt’s efforts to ensure food security

*Seeks to achieve economic progress through reforms

*Vows not to allow few politicians to destroy Nigeria

*Condemns ethnic bigotry, seeks just, prosperous nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In a strategic move to douse tension, President Bola Tinubu has formally reacted to the #EndBadGovernance protests, which entered the fourth day today, appealing to the protesters to end the orgy of violence and embrace dialogue.

Tinubu, who spoke this morning in an eight-page nationwide broadcast, said his vision is a just and prosperous nation.

The president accused those he described as disgruntled politicians of being behind the protests and vowed that his administration is poised to frustrate such politicians’ move to tear the nation apart.

He condemned ethnic bigotry and those who took undue advantage of the crisis to threaten any section of the country, promising that the law would catch up with them.

“I speak to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of responsibility, aware of the turmoil and violent protests unleashed in some of our states.

” Notably among the protesters were young Nigerians who desired a better and more progressive country where their dreams, hopes, and personal aspirations would be fulfilled.

” I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country. The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.

“I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests. We must stop further bloodshed, violence, and destruction.

“As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart,” Tinubu said.

Emphasising the need for dialogue, Tinubu said: “Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity.”

According to him, Nigeria needs us all – regardless of age, party, tribe, religion, or other divides, to work together in reshaping the destiny as a nation.

“To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.

“Our democracy progresses when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected. Our law enforcement agencies should continue to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens in a responsible manner.

“My vision for our country is one of a just and prosperous nation where each person may enjoy the peace, freedom, and meaningful livelihood that only democratic good governance can provide – one that is open, transparent, and accountable to the Nigerian people”.

He reiterated his commitment to democratic good governance, respect for constitutional rights, and protection of innocent citizens’ lives and properties.

The president also defended his economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the abolition of multiple foreign exchange systems, as necessary decisions to reverse decades of economic mismanagement.

President Tinubu acknowledged the pain and frustration driving the protests but warned that violence would only tear the nation apart.

He urged Nigerians to work together to build a brighter future, where every citizen can live with dignity and prosperity.

The president stressed the importance of choosing hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation and cautioned against allowing “enemies of democracy” to use the protests to promote an unconstitutional agenda that would set Nigeria back on its democratic journey.

He, however, urged security operatives to maintain peace, law, and order while respecting human rights conventions, stressing that the safety and security of all Nigerians are paramount.

“I am focused fully on delivering good governance to the people,” Tinubu said, acknowledging that the buck stops on his table.

President Tinubu highlighted his administration’s efforts to stabilise the economy, improve infrastructure, and create opportunities for young people, assuring Nigerians that results would soon be visible and concrete.

He urged Nigerians not to be misled by those who claimed that the government does not care.

“For decades, our economy has remained anaemic and taken a dip because of many misalignments that have stunted our growth. Just over a year ago, our dear country, Nigeria, reached a point where we couldn’t afford to continue the use of temporary solutions to solve long-term problems for the sake of now and our unborn generations.

“I, therefore, took the painful yet necessary decision to remove fuel subsidies and abolish multiple foreign exchange systems which had constituted a noose around the economic jugular of our nation and impeded our economic development and progress.

“These actions blocked the greed and the profits that smugglers and rent-seekers made. They also blocked the undue subsidies we had extended to our neighbouring countries to the detriment of our people, rendering our economy prostrate.

“These decisions I made were necessary if we must reverse the decades of economic mismanagement that didn’t serve us well. Yes, I agree, the buck stops on my table. But I can assure you that I am focused fully on delivering the governance to the people – good governance for that matter”, he said.

Calling for the cessation of the ongoing violence, the President said “My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

President Tinubu also assured Nigerians that his administration was taking concrete steps to address food security and reduce hunger, revealing that he had been meeting with governors and key ministers to accelerate food production, with a target to cultivate over 10 million hectares of land to grow essential food crops.

The president who declared “forward ever, backward never,” announced that the federal government would provide the necessary incentives, while states would provide land, to put millions of people to work and increase food production.

He said his administration had ordered mechanised farming equipment such as tractors and planters, worth billions of Naira from the United States, Belarus, and Brazil, adding that the equipment is on the way.

He also highlighted significant economic advancements made by his administration in the past 14 months, noting that aggregate government revenues have more than doubled to over N9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024.

President Tinubu also pointed to increased productivity in the non-oil sector, reduced debt service from 97 per cent to 68 per cent of revenue, and clearance of $5 billion in outstanding foreign exchange obligations without adverse impact on programs.

He also announced a resurgence in the oil and gas industry, with increased oil production to 1.61 million barrels daily and renewed investor interest, including two Foreign Direct Investments worth over half a billion dollars.