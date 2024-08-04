Hardship Protest: Group Hails Tinubu on ‘Landmark Speech’, Urges President to Fulfill Promises

A socio-political organisation, Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), on Sunday applauded President Bola Tinubu on his nationwide broadcast, remarking that he has struck the right chord by addressing nagging socio-economic issues, and for urging the youth to avoid being used to propagate hate or violence against any ethnic group.

The group, in a statement by its Convener, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, also said that it was impressed by the President’s statement regarding the suspension of import duties on food items for six months, “in the first instance”, noting that such should assuage frayed nerves.

Oludare, who is also the Director of Contact and Engagement for Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) in Ondo State, remarked, stating, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s address to the nation today struck the right tone, acknowledging the pressing issues facing our country, agreeing to dialogue, and condemning violence.

“His call for the youth to avoid being used as tools to propagate hate or violence against any ethnic groups is commendable.

“I am particularly impressed by the president’s statement regarding the suspension of import duties on food for six months IN THE FIRST INSTANCE. This initial suspension, with the indication of a willingness to extend it, shows a proactive approach to addressing the food crisis.”

He urged that the suspension of import duties on food items should be made permanent until Nigeria can efficiently produce food that is cheaper than what we import using expensive foreign currency, saying this would be a significant policy for the president’s consideration.

“However, while these words are encouraging, there is still much work to be done. This generation, often characterized by its short attention span, expects more than just promises.

“As the saying goes, “a dated suffering is not a suffering,” and with the protest duration set to lapse in another five days, it is crucial that security operatives ensure they do not engage in escalatory behaviour that may reignite the erstwhile dying protest.

“In areas of the North where the protests are becoming uncontrollable, appropriate security measures, including curfews and states of emergency, should be declared to prevent further violence and treasonous acts,” Oludare further urged.

He, nonetheless, advised the President to “heed the counsel of our esteemed leaders (my heroes), such as Pa Reuben Fasoranti and a former Finance Ministet, Oba Olu Falae, and commence the process that will lead to restructuring the country for more effective and efficient management.

“Before the buck stops on the president’s desk, it first has to be adequately passed around.

“Restructuring is strategically to his advantage, as it will highlight the roles of state governors who often hide behind the President during times of crisis.

Furthermore, the administration, he urged, should ensure sustained, comprehensive, and comprehensible engagement with the youth, who represent about 80% of the adult population in Nigeria, noting that effective communication and tangible actions will be key in maintaining peace and fostering national unity.

“While President Tinubu’s address is a step in the right direction, it is imperative that these measures are swiftly implemented and that dialogue continues.

“Only through sustained effort and genuine commitment to change can we hope to address the underlying issues that have led to the current unrest,” Oludare counselled.