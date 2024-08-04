Dafinone Extols Oyovbaire at 83

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has felicitated Okakuro, Prof. Sam Ejite Oyovbaire, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

The Delta Central lawmaker, in a signed statement, described Oyovbaire as a renowned scholar, consummate politician, a prominent chief of the Okpe Kingdom and an elder statesman who, as a former Minister of Information and Culture, distinguished himself creditably.

The statement read: “Today, I join countless admirers and the entire Delta Central Senatorial District in celebrating an iconic figure and distinguished elder statesman, Okakuro Professor Sam Ejite Oyovbaire, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

“Professor Oyovbaire is a renowned scholar whose contributions to academia and public service have left indelible marks on our nation. As a former Minister of Information and Culture, he served with integrity and dedication, enriching our cultural heritage and advancing the course of national development.

“In addition to his scholarly achievements, Professor Oyovbaire is a consummate politician, a prominent chief of the Okpe Kingdom and the eldest man of the Opuraja community in Okpe, whose leadership style has helped to stabilize the community.

“Even at 83, Professor Sam Oyovbaire’s unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance continues to inspire many young people.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we honour his legacy of excellence and his tireless efforts in promoting the values of truth, justice and equity. His life exemplifies the virtues of leadership and service, and he remains a beacon of hope and a pillar of wisdom in our community.

“On behalf of the Dafinone family and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend our best wishes for a joyous and fulfilling birthday celebration. May this special day bring you happiness, and may you continue to inspire us all with your wisdom and grace.”