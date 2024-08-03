Kelechi Iheanacho: The New Sevillista

After several months of speculation as to his next destination, Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has finally put pen to paper for Spanish giants,, Sevilla after seven years with Leicester City making it the first time the 27-year-old will be playing professionally outside England. How well the U17 World Cup winner settles in at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán; remains to be seen as the five-time Europa Cup champions are on a rebuilding process after most of the club’s senior players left at the end of last season

The contract of the 2013 FIFA U-17 golden boy with the East-Midlands expired in June which ended his seven-year stint at the King Power stadium.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Europa League champions, Sevilla, emerged the frontrunner to secure the signature of the forward, with interests from top clubs in Europe for his signature.

The Super Eagles star has now penned a two-year contract with the Spanish club, bringing his free agency to an end and marking a significant addition to Sevilla’s attacking lineup.

This move will reunite the former Manchester City forward with his fellow Nigerian, Ejuke, mirroring his previous partnership with Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City.

Iheanacho is being brought in by the Andalusian club as a replacement for Youssef En-Neseyri who bagged 73 goals in 196 games for them.

Speaking in his first interview, the Manchester City Academy product revealed his excitement about playing alongside Ejuke.

“Obviously, it’s the first time having Nigerians in the team, so hopefully it will bring good luck to the team and we’ll give our best for the football club and for the fans to help the team to achieve great success this season,” Iheanacho said in a press release.

“I think we’re happy to be here, and I know Nigerians are happy as well. So hopefully we enjoy it and it will be a good one.”

The 27-year-old had the privilege of playing with Agüero and Dzeko while at Manchester City as well as being coached by Guardiola during his stay at the Etihad and revealed how much he has learned from them.

“ I have learned a lot playing alongside those players and from a great coach like Pep. They are legends. I hope that everything I learned there, I can contribute everything to this club and help reach greater heights.”

Asked about his playing style, the Nigeria international disclosed that he likes to play as a lone striker or with a partner.

“As a striker, I can play as the only striker or with another teammate. I just want to play with my heart and give it my all.

“Go out and give it my all on the pitch, give 100% in every game. I hope we can achieve success together as a club. I can’t wait to get started”

Iheanacho is the club’s fifth signing ahead of the 2024/25 season following the arrival of compatriot, Ejuke as well as Gerard Peque, Saúl and Albert Sambi.

“The Nigerian striker, who began his career in 2014 in his homeland, made the move to Europe the following season with Manchester City, initially playing in the English club’s youth teams.

“He went on to make 64 appearances for the City first team, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists over the next two seasons.”

With this move, Iheanacho becomes the third African in Garcia Pimienta’s squad after compatriot, Ejuke and France youth international of Ivorian descent, Tanguy Nianzou.

At the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the Super Eagle would be hoping to revive his stuttering career. Last season, he scored five goals in 23 league appearances as the Foxes secured their return to English topflight.

After finishing 14th in the previous season, Sevilla will not participate in the upcoming European campaign. However, Iheanacho’s skills will be crucial in the upcoming season.

When Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League penultimate season, Iheanacho was one of the club’s top players expected to dump the club but the £18m price stag on him served as a hindrance for clubs craving for his signature and after failure to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium, he decided to focus on getting Leicester City back to the Premier League.

“I didn’t get to move and I’m here now playing for Leicester City.

“We went down, it’s not ideal but we are here now and fighting our way up. I’m here concentrating on my football with Leicester City and hopefully we will get back up and everyone will be happy.

“We concentrate on that now and hopefully other players that didn’t get to move as well all contribute to the team to get up there, which is the most important thing now,” he had said.

Iheanacho came into the limelight at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he helped Nigeria to win the trophy. His impressive performances ensured he won the tournament’s Golden Ball and Silver Shoe awards.

Despite receiving offers from several top European clubs, the striker joined Manchester City from Taye Academy for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigerian scored his first career hat-trick on January 30th, 2016 against Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Before leaving the Etihad Stadium due to his inability to tie down a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad, Iheanacho accounted for 12 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

It however remains to be seen how well Iheanacho settles in at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán; considering the five-time Europa Cup champions are on a rebuilding process after most of the club's senior players left at the end of last season.