Journalist Seeks Iwuanyanwu’s Immortalisation, as Ohaneze Fixes Date for Burial

Tony Icheku in Owerri

International journalist and human rights crusader, Chidiebube Okeoma, on Friday said that late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a sports enthusiast, financier, employer of labour, industrialist and community leader devoted his 82 years on earth in championing the progress of Nigeria and therefore deserved to be immortalised by the Federal Government.

In a related development, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has announced September 25, as the date for the internment for its late President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu .

Okeoma who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital argued that the late Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chieftain’s contributions to nation’s building could not be overemphasized.

Okeoma maintained that though Iwuanyanwu died at a ripe age of 82, his invaluable experiences were needed more now as the nation currently faces economic hardships, insecurity challenge and political uncertainty

According to Okeoma, the least the FG could do to honor a man who worked for the country’s progress was to immortalize him.

“The least the Federal Government can do for Chief Iwuanyanwu is to immortalize him as a reward for his patriotism. He was committed to the Nigerian enterprise and passionately invested in various sectors of our economy. He made huge investments in sports, politics, aviation, manufacturing, politics, media, commerce and generally in humanity. He should be immortalized by the President Bola Tinubu-Federal Government,” he submitted

Amongst investment made by Iwuanyanwu that had national impact include his floating the defunct Spartans Football Club, the Champions newspaper publishing company amongst others

Speaking on the burial date for Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze Secretary General Ambassador Okey Emuchay in a statement explained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo will forgo the 2024 Igbo Day Celebration, initially scheduled for September 29, 2024, in Imo State, and bury Iwuanyanwu on September 25.

Emuchay reassured that Ohanaeze would remain strong and continue the good work Iwuanyanwu began. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to moving forward and continuing his vision for the Igbo nation and Nigeria.

“We held an emergency National Executive Council, NEC meeting at our National Headquarters to honor the late President General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, by opening a condolence register to celebrate his legacy.

Following the meeting, Emuchay expressed profound sorrow over Iwuanyanwu’s unexpected death, describing him as an “exceptional diplomat, a dedicated patriot, an outstanding leader, a skilled politician, and an esteemed engineer.”

He continued, “His loss is monumental, especially following the recent death of our former President General, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor.

” We have received tributes from various dignitaries including the President, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Emeka Anyaoku, South East governors, and others. Nigerians worldwide have been reaching out to express their condolences.”

Emuchay extended sympathy to Iwuanyanwu’s family, including his wife and children, and acknowledged the support of the Imo State government and its people. He confirmed that a central burial committee will be formed soon.