ITUC-Africa Condemns Killing of Protesters 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

 The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) regional office in Africa has condemned what it described as the violent suppression of unarmed and peaceful protesters in Nigeria. 

A statement issued in Lome, Togo and signed by the General Secretary, ITUC-Africa, Akhator Joel Odigie, said, “the tragic loss of lives in Kaduna, Suleja, and other parts of the country is a devastating reminder of the dire socio-economic conditions that have driven millions of Nigerians to the streets, demanding their fundamental rights and dignity.

“The world and Africa’s organised labour community are watching, and history will judge this government by its actions in this critical moment.”

ITUC-Africa added: “It is time for the Nigerian government to heed the calls of its people and take immediate, decisive action to alleviate their suffering. ITUC-Africa stands in solidarity with the Nigerian people and will continue to advocate for their rights and dignity.

“ITUC-Africa calls on the Nigerian government to immediately cease all acts of violence against 

protesters and instead engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to genuine action. The government must prioritise the following measures.”

It called on the government to streamline governmental structures to reduce inefficiency and corruption, redirecting resources to critical sectors where it will impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

