De Imperial Philanthropic Family Launches 2024 Scholarships for Southeast Nigerian Students*

The Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF), a non-governmental organization dedicated to eradicating poverty through education, has officially launched the 2024 DIPF Scholarships Exercise. This initiative aims to support the education of young minds in Southeast Nigeria, empowering them to build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

The announcement was made at a press conference by representatives of DIPF, who highlighted the organization’s commitment to transforming lives through education. The Imperial Philanthropic Family, composed of distinguished sons of Igbo land, is united in its mission to uplift the youth by providing them with educational opportunities.

This year’s scholarship program marks the second edition of the DIPF Scholarships. Building on the success of the inaugural edition in 2023, where 250 students from the five states of the Southeast received scholarships, the 2024 program aims to benefit over 250 students. The sponsor initially pledged 250 million Naira for a four-year scholarship plan to support the region’s young minds, and they are living up to their promise with this expanded effort.

The scholarships are open to primary 6 pupils who will transition to Junior Secondary School 1 (JS1) by September 2024. The registration period for the DIPF Scholarships Exercise begins on August 3, 2024. The organization, under the leadership of High Chief Dr. Darlington Nwabunike and Chief Chikezie Okonkwo, the Education Committee Chairman, is dedicated to providing the selected beneficiaries with the resources needed to excel in their studies.

The event also featured a special acknowledgment of Dr. Frank Igbojindu, CEO of Best Brain Contest, whose organization is responsible for organizing this year’s scholarships exercise. Dr. Igbojindu’s commitment to promoting education and empowering young minds has been instrumental in making this initiative a reality.

The DIPF Scholarships Examination will be held in various locations across the Southeast later this month. The program seeks to provide not only financial assistance but also inspiration and motivation for students to achieve academic excellence.

DIPF calls on all stakeholders, including the press, educational institutions, parents, and the community, to support this noble cause. By investing in the education of the youth, DIPF believes that together, they can create a brighter future for the next generation.