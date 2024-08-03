Cleric, Celebrities Throw Their Weight Behind Nationwide Protest 

Esther Oluku

Popular Christian cleric, Prophet Isa El-Buba and Nigerian music sensation, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, have supported the #EndBadGovernance protests calling for an urgent reform in the governance structure of the country.

In a tweet posted on his official X handle, the prophet @Isaelbuba, stated that the time has come for an end to bad governance in Nigeria.

On his part, Vector with X handle @VectorThaViper was spotted with protesters having pledged his solidarity on the eve of the protest to stand with the people.

Vector also tweeted on X that his stance with the people is a message for fans and lovers of freedom and that he has no intention of “appealing” to anyone.

Part of the post read: “My message is solely for fans and maybe lovers of freedom… I have no intention of appealing to anyone outside this understanding; the rest can enjoy what they enjoy.

“May Nigeria be free so that it can be valued right so that Nigerians can be respected accordingly globally.”

He explained that this is the time for celebrities to make a stand rather than cower at a time of pressing economic realities.

“To the celebrities taking sides against the reality of their own people/fans, it may be best to repent before you become the only reachable option if the hardship doesn’t stop.”

Prophet Buba who was seen with a flag marching along with protesters in the city of Jos, tweeted “We need bad governance to come to an end. Day 2 of Jos’ peaceful protest.”

Buba’s post, which attracted over 100,000 views yesterday, was greeted with admiration by the audience for his solidarity with the masses at this critical time in the nation’s democracy.

An X user with handle @rish8Se7en tweeted: “History will be kind to you.

Posterity will judge you fairly and kindly.. you are an icon. God bless you.”

An X user with the handle GIbadin said: “You have now become the only pastor I recognise in Nigeria. Thank you MOG for always standing with the people when it mattered most.”

Another singer who has shown support for the protest is Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known as Simi.