Zioncity Launches Documents-recovery Services in Africa

Sunday Okobi

A digital solution company, Zioncity Innovation Services Limited, has unveiled a document-recovery service called Back2U in Nigeria as well as other countries in Africa, with the assurance to the public that any lost document could be recovered and returned to the owner within 48 hours.

At the service launch in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Hero Usiagwu, told journalists that Back2U is web-based service whose objective is to return lost and found official documents, like personal identity cards, passports, drivers’ licence, academic certificates among others.

On the mode of operation, he said: “We are partnering MTN Nigeria to executive this project. Value added services are what we are bringing to the mobile operators. It is an effort to ensure that if you misplace a document, within 48 hours you have it back and the service has been approved by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).”

He described Zioncity Innovation Services Limited as a place where innovation meets excellence, adding that: “We are a forward-thinking company. We strive to push boundaries of what is impossible, making it possible with the power of cutting-edge technology, and creating ingenuity to address complex challenges and problems.

“The service will ease the difficulties often faced with trying to retrieve lost document and also those who try to return lost but found documents to the legitimate owners.”

Usiagwu noted that if a loss of document is reported to the company, the first thing they would do is to run a check about the existence of such a document, identify the document, its location and how to get it back to the owner.

He equally noted that if a reported lost document could not be found within 48 hours, the subscriber could go for a replacement and approach the company to get a refund of the exact amount spent to get a replacement.

According to him, “We all have experienced challenges of losing documents at some points in our life.”

“The emotional impact from loss of important documents can be exhausting and the process of recovery is usually draining. I thought about how to help Nigerians and that was how the idea came to me.

“It is not every lost document that can be found but if the document can be replaced, then that means I can provide solution. That is why if you misplace your document and you are a subscriber, we must find it within 48 hours. After 48 hours and we cannot find it, I will urge you go and reproduce it, after which you come back to us for reimbursement. That problem is solved and I think everybody will go home happy.”

Also speaking during the launch, a Business Consultant and partner of Zioncity Innovation Services Limited, Ngu Denulf Akongwe, described Back2U as an innovative concept that has come to solve social problems in Africa.

He noted that the service, which was being launched in Nigeria, was already operational in Cameroun, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire even as he hinted that they would soon take the service to Kenya.

Akongwe also stressed that for anybody to enjoy the services, the person must have subscribed to the service which is available in three variants. In other words, a subscriber can go for daily, weekly or monthly subscription by texting B2UD (for Daily plan), B2UW (Weekly) and B2UM (Monthly) to 7244 on MTN network for N50, N200 and N500 respectively.

He added that there is a dedicated helpline for emergency assistance, online support for queries and update, as well as reliable customer service in order to meet its vision, which is “to be the global leader in lost document recovery, as well as offering exceptional services that alleviate the stress and inconveniences caused by document loss.”