PSC Elevates 7,194 Inspectors to Asst Superintendents of Police II 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of seven thousand, one hundred and ninety-four Inspectors of Police to the next rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, (ASP II).

The commission also said the benefiting officers were products of the recently concluded Inspectors Board interview which took place in all the Police Zonal Command Headquarters in the country.



A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, noted the chairman of the commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, reminded the newly promoted officers that their new ranks impose on them a burden of greater commitment to national duty.



Argungu also said their promotion came at the right time when they are expected to be properly motivated to put in their best in the service of their fatherland. He noted that Nigeria is currently undergoing some positive restructuring which may have come with temporary discomfort and peoples’ anger.

Calling on the officers to join hands in ensuring that the nation’s nascent democracy is preserved, the chairman promised that the commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force is timely and predictable.



He stressed that this gesture should not be taken for granted as the officers must reciprocate by conducting themselves within established laws and ensuring that banditry and terrorism are eliminated.

Argungu said the newly promoted officers are Ejiogu Eunice, Tiedei Deizigha, Falade Kayode, Agorua Chinedu, Noel Atuwa, Simon Oguche, Mohammed Maikuma, Somalia Maisamari, A’aron Gama’Àiki and Adesina Bosede.



Others, he said are Otoboh Theophilus, Olaifa Idowu, Abdullahi Yari, Labaran Musa, Benedict Mamman and Gaiyu Sharafa, adding that Inspectors Maureen Odogie, Oboh Samuel George, Anthony Oliver, Amos Noku, Justin Boniface, Cleopas Kosulo and Daniel Eneche were also promoted to the next rank.

He said that the commission’s approval has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun for implementation.



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, reassured police personnel across board of improved welfare package. A statement by Force Spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the current promotion by PSC followed IGP’s recommendation.

Egbetokun charged the newly promoted officers to put their acquired experience to maximum use in line with the modern standards of policing and discharge their duties in accordance with the provisions of the law.



While congratulating the affected officers, the IGP reiterated the commitment of the force under his leadership to improve welfare for officers and men of the force, and ensuring promotions are timely and merit based.