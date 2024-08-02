  • Friday, 2nd August, 2024

Paris 2024 Games Village Thefts Reported to Police

Sport | 7 hours ago

Athletes have been victims of thefts at the Paris 2024 Olympic village and the incidents had been reported to the police, organisers said yesterday.

The Kyodo news agency on Monday reported that a Japanese rugby sevens player had his wedding ring, a necklace and cash stolen from his room at the village, which is situated just north of central Paris.

The head coach of the Argentine Olympic soccer team, Javier Mascherano reported last week that some of his players were robbed before their first game last Wednesday.

“Those incidents have been reported to the police,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference.

“We are supporting the athletes and delegations. The village is a very highly secured place.”

“There are more than 180 security cameras, we’re very committed to making the village a safe place for the athletes.”

Organisers could not immediately say how many security agents were deployed at the Olympic village, which was expected to accommodate some 14,000 athletes across 52 hectares (128.5 acres).

A police station is located nearby but no law enforcement officers are actually in the village.

