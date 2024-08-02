NSCDC Arrests 32 Protesters in Kano

*Officers placed on red alert nationwide

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 32 persons in Kano for act of vandalism during on going nationwide protest against bad governance in the country.

The NSCDC has equally placed all Zonal Commanders, Head of Formations and State Commandants across the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert to ward off any breach of security during the protest.

A statement by the spokesman of NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi on Friday, read: “Following the on going Peaceful Nationwide Protests which have turned bloody and violent as reported in some states of the federation; the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR has placed all Zonal Commanders, Head of Formations and State Commandants across the 36 States and FCT on red alert.

“The NSCDC Boss who led a team of operatives to monitor the protests last night in Abuja expressed concern about the attacks meted out by security agencies deployed to protect government infrastructure and the civil populace.”

Audi was said to have noted that several warnings were made to protesters on the need to shun all acts of violence, vandalism, destruction and looting of both public and private belongings amongst others which occurred in some countries where protests and demonstrations were carried out in recent past.

He decried the whole process and observed that most agitators and organizers of the protests were obviously absent, thereby giving room for unscrupulous elements to perpetrate their sinister intentions.

He said: “It is very lamentable that there was the incidence of fierce attacks on security operatives and wanton destruction of properties in Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Gombe and many other States just as officers and men were injured and NSCDC operational vehicle was set ablaze in Katsina”.

The Commandant General further hinted that 32 suspects were arrested by NSCDC men at Sabo Gari, Bata France road and Murtala Mohammed Way in Kano; he said the operatives swiftly intervened while outnumbered protesters were carting away with goods worth thousands of naira.

He said: “While #End bad Governance Nationwide Protesters kicked off 1st August our men who had been earlier briefed on the need to safeguard all critical national assets and infrastructure across the board did not hesitate to ensure that 32 suspects were apprehended for vandalism, looting and destruction of property. They would be properly investigated and legal actions be appropriately taken”.

Representing the NSCDC Helmsman on Day 2 of the protest the Acting DCG Operations, Phillip Ayuba has further reiterated the marching order of the Commandant General charging the officers and men to ensure civility and imbibe professionalism in dealing with the peaceful protesters.

He however noted that the security agencies will not tolerate any act of violence and destruction of government facilities as those who dare would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”.