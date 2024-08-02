  • Friday, 2nd August, 2024

Makinde Appoints Tlhaselo Special Adviser on AfCFTA

Governor  Seyi Makinde of Oyo State  has approved the appointment of Ms. Neo Tlhaselo as Special Adviser on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and International Trade.

A statement issued yesterday , in Ibadan, by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, indicated that the appointment is contained in a letter signed by the governor’s Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi.

According to the statement, Tlhaselo is a business development expert and media entrepreneur.

”Tlhaselo, who is the founding Director of Conversation with Africa and the Business KRAAL, will promote trade and investment between Oyo state and members of the AfCFTA as well as the global community,” the statement read.

Makinde, while congratulating the appointee, urged her to work for the actualisation of “the Roadmap to Sustainable Development 2023 – 2027 and the development of Oyo State as a whole.”

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to the statement.

