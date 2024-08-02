Lagos Govt Dissociates Self from Rumour Calling on Igbos to Leave State 

As the hunger protest enters its second day, the Lagos State government has dissociated itself from post trending on X calling on residents of Igbo extraction to leave Lagos immediately or be ready to face attacks.

The government, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Gboyega Akosile, distanced the government from the call.

The government’s statement read: “The attention of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been drawn to a post by LagosPedia, a social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) that calls on the Igbo to vacate Lagos and South-west of Nigeria and brace up for a massive hashtag #Igbomustgo protest from 20th to 30th August, 2024.

“The Governor of Lagos State and indeed, Lagos State Government wish to distance themselves from the reckless, divisive and dangerous rhetoric, saying Lagos remains home to every Nigerian citizen regardless of their ethnic nationality.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu views the post as not only reckless and divisive but an attempt to sow a seed of discord between the Yoruba in the South-west and other tribes, especially those who have made Lagos their permanent place of abode.

“The governor appeals to Lagosians not to allow any person or group of individuals to create tensions in the state, calling on the security agencies to promptly investigate those behind the handle and bring them to justice.

“Mr Governor enjoins Lagosians to ignore the post and any post of that nature, promising to double his efforts towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.”