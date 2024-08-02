FG, NSIA to Set Up Funding Guarantee Facility to Bridge Infrastructure Financing Gap

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), mangers of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), have proposed the establishment of a Nigeria Infrastructure Finance and Guarantee Facility (NIFF), a dedicated provider of credit and guarantees for local infrastructure projects.



The move to set up the NIFF was considered when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, met with a visiting delegation from the NSIA to discuss innovative solutions towards addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap.



A statement issued last night by Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said the NSIA delegation, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, comprised Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kola Owodunni; Financial Controller, Mr. Victor Sesere; Partner at PwC, Mr. Tolu Adeleke; and Senior Assistant at PwC, Ms. Olumorin Motunrayo.



“This strategic partnership between the federal government and NSIA demonstrates a commitment to driving economic growth and development through innovative financing solutions.”