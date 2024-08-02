 D’Tigress Lose to France

D’Tigress’s quest for the back-to-back win at the basketball event of the Paris Olympics was cut to size as host nation, France defeated Nigeria 75-54 score line.

The Rena Wakama-led ladies were out-of-depth against the French in front of their home crowd at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Thus Nigeria failed to build on their impressive opening game, where the team defeated Australia.

The victory was the team’s first win in an Olympic match since Athens 2004 when they defeated South Korea in an inconsequential classification game after crashing out.

But against France, D’Tigress were inadequate, they were down 24-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Although Nigeria rallied back in the second quarter, the lead was extended to 35-30 by halftime.

The French increased their dominance in the third quarter and wrapped the game up for a 21-point victory.

Ezinne Kalu led the D’Tigress with 18 points, two rebounds and assists, followed by Murjanatu Musa with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Nigeria will face Canada in their final group game on Sunday, August 4.