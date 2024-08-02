Christians, Muslims Unite in #EndBadGovernance# Protest in Plateau 

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As the ongoing protest against hunger and bad governance in Nigeria enters the second day Friday, there is a larger turnout of protesters than the first day as Christians and Muslims in Jos, the Plateau State capital, put aside their age-long differences to ensure that the exercise is a success.

Like the first day, the protest was largely peaceful as the protesters were orderly and listened to the directives of their leaders, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung and the General Overseer of EBOMI International Ministries, Prophet Isa El-Buba.

The duo cautioned the protesters not to destroy any property as they marched from Old Airport Roundabouts to the Secretariat junction.

When it was afternoon and time for Muslim Jumat prayers, one of the Imams in the protest called for the suspension of the protest to allow the Muslim protesters observe their Jumat prayers.

Their Christian counterparts provided security for the Muslims to observe the prayers before they resumed the protest.

The protesters observed that the struggle has nothing to do with religion or tribe but with reversing government bad policies that have visited hunger and general hardship on Nigerians.

The security personnel were on ground and also very cooperative to ensure that nothing was allowed to get out of control.