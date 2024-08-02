ASKY Founder Chairman Honored

Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors at ASKY, Mr. Gervais Koffi Gbondjide DJONDO, has been honored with an award at the 2024 BOMA Africa Awards held in Accra, Ghana recently.

The award recognises DJONDO’s “indomitable spirit, passionate dedication, and relentless pursuit of Africa’s integration and prosperity goals, in line with Agenda 2063,” as inscribed on the trophy. Under the theme “From the Africa We Want to the Africa We Build,” the 2024 edition of BOMA of Africa celebrated personalities with radical ideas and actions driving Africa forward.

“We are incredibly honored that DJONDO has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to Africa,” commented Chief Executive Officer of ASKY, Mr. Esayas Woldemariam HAILU.