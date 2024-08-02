A’Ibom Lawmaker Holds Free Medical Outreach for Constituents



Okon Bassey in Uyo

Hundreds of constituents of Ibiono Ibom State Constituency of Akwa Ibom State are to be provided with vital and comprehensive medical services free, courtesy of the member representing the constituency – Moses Essien.

Essien told Journalists in Uyo that he was collaborating with relevant institutions in the healthcare sector to host the free medical outreach for communities in his constituency.



He explained that the free medical outreach would last four days starting from August 5-9 at the Community Health Centre, Ikot Uba, Ibiono Ibom.

Essien who chairs the House Committee on Health Services in the State House of Assembly said the outreach would feature a wide range of healthcare services including surgeries, general medical consultations, diagnostic tests, treatments, and drug dispensation, ensuring comprehensive care for hundreds of persons who have so far registered for the exercise.



He said the initiative was in partnership with relevant institutions in the health care sector including Hellen Keller foundation, the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, the Akwa Ibom State Agency for the Control of HIV and AIDS among others.

To ensure a smooth exercise, Essien added that the outreach has received the endorsement of the State Ministry of Health after the inspection of the medical facility that would be used in the outreach.



According to him, the free medical event was aimed at tackling certain tropical diseases which are prevalent in rural settlements, especially hydrocele surgeries, and malaria fever.

Calling on his constituents to take advantage of what the outreach offered, the lawmaker said he was motivated by the overwhelming support he received during the elections and as part of activities marking his first year in office

His words: “It’s my wish having been elected by my people, I’ll use the committee I’m chairing to impact them health-wise by embarking on a free medical outreach.



“That medical outreach is billed to commence on 5th of August to 9th 2024. The areas of coverage for the medical outreach involve general surgeries, free blood pressure check and treatment. There will also be free blood sugar check and treatment. There will be deworming of children; there will be free malaria rapid diagnostic test and treatment for many constituents that may turn up for the outreach.

“There will also be free HIV test and counseling, free eye check and provision of eye glasses for those that may require it, there’ll also be free consultations in whatever dimensions for my constituents.



“I know how challenging it is. So, I’ve decided to partner with lots of organisations that will help me execute this project. I’ve reached out to Chief Executive Officer of Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme, (ECEWS), Akwa Ibom State Agency for the Control of HIV and AIDS; Chairman Nigerian Medical Association and Nigeria Pharmaceutical Association, Akwa Ibom State Chapters.

“I want to use the office the House has given to me that is committee on health to impact on my constituents effectively.

“I also know in the rural communities a lot of people are suffering from different ailments especially hydrocele and Hellen Keller has agreed to partner with me to have these surgeries not less than 100 patients. I believe that we have to give strength to lives.”

While stressing the importance of a healthy and active population in the socio-economic development of the nation, the lawmaker added that the outreach would equally promote the health care and rural development agenda of the present administration state administration.