UK Donates Digitisation Equipment to National Population Commission

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Kingdom Government, through its Home Office International Operations (HOIO), has donated information technology (IT) equipment to enable the National Population Commission (NPC) digitise its birth registry and move its existing analogue records estimated at 40 million certificates onto the commission’s digital platform.

According to a statement, Wednesday, from the British High Commission in Nigeria, the UK support will also enable NPC to conduct a higher number of verification checks for UK Visas and Immigration which will assist in combatting the trafficking of children and visa abuse.

The donation which includes high-quality laptops, scanners, and internet connectivity devices, is to be distributed across 17 NPC state offices that conduct the highest number of checks for the British High Commission and is part of a broader commitment by the UK Government to support Nigeria’s efforts in improving civil registration and vital statistics systems, the statement read.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, the Acting British High Commissioner, Mrs. Gill Lever, said: “This is the second donation of equipment, and we are grateful for the successful trial period where since October 2023, NPC has conducted over 130 verification checks of birth and death certificate checks in collaboration with the UK Visas and Immigration Verification officers based here at the British High Commission, Abuja.

“Of these checks, one in three cases were identified as counterfeit which helped support UK Visa decision making and allowed the remaining genuine cases to be processed in a timely manner for the Nigerian visa applicants.”

Chairman of the National Population Council, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, said: “The UK’s commitment to seamless document verification and digitization aligns perfectly with our vision of a comprehensive, universal electronic civil registration systems – one that transcends borders, empowers citizens, and fuels economic planning and good governance.

“Together, we aspire to weave a tapestry of interconnected data, where every birth, stillbirth and death is meticulously recorded – a testament to our shared commitment to accuracy, transparency, and progress.”

The handover ceremony included senior officials from the NPC and other stakeholders.