RollingStone Features Fela on Cover, Officially Launched in Africa

Vanessa Obioha

For its official launch in Africa, the iconic culture magazine RollingStone featured one of Africa’s legendary musicians and human rights activists, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. The famous Nigerian Afrobeat legend’s revolutionary music and unwavering spirit inspired and continues to inspire generations. Therefore, RollingStone’s choice to feature him as its debut cover for its African edition is not lost on Nigerians, given the current climate, as the nation embarks on a 10-day nationwide protest today August 1, 2024. Fela was a renowned advocate for social justice.

Co-Founder and CEO of RollingStone Africa, D.R Bellegarde-Smerald, noted that while the cover art had long been decided, it was an unplanned coincidence that the launch also coincided with the same day as the nation’s planned protest.

“We wanted to begin this new chapter of RollingStone’s journey into Africa with a cultural icon of past, present and future,” he said. “Fela’s legacy as a pioneer of Afrobeat and a champion of African culture, talent and heritage is undeniable. His music, perspective and love of Africa continue to inspire all, not just in music, and that is why we chose to launch with him as our first icon.”

Fans and early followers of the platform’s social media handles have been treated to a series of captivating pre-launch teaser covers featuring the stunning work of visual artist Laolu Senbanjo. With a Pan-African audience, multiple languages and access limitations, RollingStone Africa has confirmed that they will be focusing more on digital engagement rather than traditional publishing, and readers can also expect a mobile app by MWANKOM Group, the company that acquired the license rights to set up RollingStone Africa, for even more content.

According to Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Samuel Panda, this was a strategic decision to ensure that the magazine would be more accessible to the widespread readership.

“Africans are everywhere, and there is no doubt that love for Africa extends beyond the continent and our neighbourhoods. Our goal is to be the beacon that connects and celebrates the global African community. Our subscriptions will be affordable, our content relatable, and we will be shining a light on artists, big and small, communities, voices and game changers who represent the African spirit,” he said.

Founded in 1967, the launch of RollingStone Africa marks a significant expansion of the magazine’s legacy of celebrating ground-breaking artists and cultural phenomena.