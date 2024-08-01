EndBadGovernanceProtest: Protesters Block Abuja-Keffi Expressway

Abuja-keffi expressway comes to a standstill as thousands of protesters converge, demanding an end to bad governance in Nigeria.

The protesters, who gathered very early in the morning on Thursday, blocked the expressway, causing gridlock and forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

Tyres were burnt at various points along the Orange Market, a hitherto busy commercial hub.

David Timothy, a resident of Abuja, and a few others, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) lamented the disruption caused by the protesters but said they were in support the cause.

“Our roads have been blocked due to this protest, there’s no movement, and vehicles have been made to turn back or park.”

“I pray the protest remains peaceful. I am in full support of this protest because this change must happen,” he said.

Joyce Okon, who joined the protest, expressed optimism about the outcome.

“I didn’t go to work today, I joined in the peaceful protest, and I know that something good will come out of this. This is just day 1, and we hope for something good,” she said.

Samuel Ekeh, a shop owner in Mararaba, who also spoke with NAN, said that he was forced to close his shop due to the protest.

“I came early in the morning, but with the heat of this protest, I had to close. It’s a good thing, though, that the citizens are standing up and making their voices heard. I pray the government hears our cry,” he said.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, including “Enough is Enough” “We Want Change,” and “EndBadGovernance Now.” (NAN)