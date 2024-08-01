EndBadGovernanceProtest: Markets Deserted, Banks Closed in Jos

Markets have been deserted and banks and offices closed in Jos as protesters stormed the streets of Jos to demand good governance in the country.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) observed that, apart from the protesters, very few people were seen on the streets.

A NAN correspondent, who went round town noticed that shops at Jos Terminus Market, Bukuru, and the Satellite Market were closed.

NAN, however, observed the presence of heavily armed security personnel at the positions in the markets and on the roads.

Mr Mohammed Adam, a trader at Terminus Market, told NAN that traders were scared that the protest might turn violent.

Adam said that he came around to observe what was happening and to ensure that his goods were safe.

Mrs Philomena Gyang, a civil servant, said that she didn’t go to work because of the palpable tension in town.

“I don’t want to be caught unawares should something go wrong.

“I will remain with my family and observe and see; if things are normal tomorrow, I will go to work,” she said. (NAN)