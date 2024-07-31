Womanifesto Joins Protest Against Bad Governance, Opens Situation Room 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As the August 1 set for the commencement of the protest against bad governance in the country draws nearer, more groups have not only endorsed but have indicated readiness to participate in the nationwide protest.

The latest to declare its support is the Womanifesto, a body of over 300 women rights activists, advocates and organizations.

A statement by Womanifesto’s Convener, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, stated that the group “declares that it will join the #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest in Nigeria to demand for accountability and good governance devoid of harassment and intimidation”.

Akiyode-Afolabi said that as working professionals, thought leaders, human rights advocates and mothers, they identify with the suffering of Nigerians fuelled by high inflation, low purchasing power, high cost of electricity and fuel, as well as wasteful spending by governments at federal, state and local government levels.

While stressing that Nigerians are tired, hungry and disgruntled, the group described as disheartening attempts by several government officials, state and non-state actors to label the protest as a coup, treason, or insurrection.

“The propaganda is loud, deliberately provoking and incongruous. Across the world, civil liberty and the right to gather is protected by law; and the same applies in Nigeria. We reject all spoken or insinuated attempts to bully Nigerians into silence. Such oppressive antics will be firmly resisted by Nigerians.

“In a bid to provoke their supporters to harass #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protesters, Womanifesto has watched with dismay attempts by various elements to misrepresent the history and facts about the 2020 ENDSARS protest led by the Nigerian youth. It is the truth that following prolonged assault, harassment and killings by security agents especially from the Nigerian police, youths rose up to protest.

“The protest is documented as being largely peaceful across the country until the infiltration of thugs and criminals, most of whom are believed to be politically sponsored. The attendant looting and destruction is also directly linked to the revelations of government personnel, institutions and traditional leaders hoarding food relief or palliatives, meant for their communities,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the group noted that attempts to minimize the pains of Nigerians and their desire and right to display grievances through protests will be resisted by Womanifesto.

According to Akiyode-Afolabi, civil society organisations (CSOs), lawyers and human rights advocates under Womanifesto stand with the Nigerian people’s constitutional right to gather without fear of harassment.

“We demand that the Nigerian police protects peaceful protesters across the country. Commendably, the Nigerian police as well as the State Security Service have announced that threats to peace have been identified. We anticipate that these identified threats will be prevented from attacking Nigerians during the #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest. This is the duty of the police to Nigerians.

“We understand the agitations of governments across Africa as citizens stand up to demand the good governance they voted for.

“It is however unbecoming that instead of addressing the situation, some persons possibly under the influence of the government have taken to the streets to protest the #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest. We have also read of threats by state and non-state actors to attack protesters and fulfil their own prophecy of doom. We call on the police to swing into action and call these persons to order.

“We are sending a notification to the Nigerian military to stay off civil matters such as protests. There will not be a repeat of 2020, when the police and military killed our children, sisters and brothers. The president, state governors and the Nigerian security apparatus, especially the Nigeria police, will be held responsible for any single injury or loss incurred during this protest.

“Womanifesto demands that the Federal Government addresses the nation, itemizing tangible and measurable short, mid and long term plans to ameliorate the general economic hardship in the country. We will expect this plan to include clearly spelt out timelines which we will monitor, evaluate outcomes and suggest further steps to be taken by both the government and the citizens.

“Womanifesto will therefore open a Situation Room to record and report the protests across all states. Our team of lawyers will also be on standby to take cases of intimidation of citizens. We will announce hotlines which citizens can call if distressed. These hotlines will be open 24 hours from August 1st when the #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest will begin. We will also take live reports from citizens via our social media pages of Womanifesto secretariat Instagram- @womenadvocate

X(Twitter)- @womenadvocate, Facebook- Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC)

WhatsApp- +234 818 005 6401.

“As we anticipate the protest, we call on Nigerians to be peaceful during the demonstrations and shun the destruction of lives and property. We hope that government at all levels will recognize the pain of the citizens and rise up to the occasion as duty calls.

“We condemn Lagos State Government and the IGP attempt to restrict the movement of protesters and we were clear about our dissatisfaction during the meeting with the IGP on July 30, that it’s illegitimate for the police to define and restrict Nigerians during protest, processions and rallies are part of fundamental rights to association and movement and there is no threat to public peace .

“We urge that the government complies with the wish of suffering Nigerians,” the statement added.