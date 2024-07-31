  • Wednesday, 31st July, 2024

Tinubu Mourns Elegant Stallion, Onyeka Onwenu

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his profound condolences to the family of elegant stallion, Ms. Onyeka Onwenu, who passed on on Tuesday.
Onwenu was a singer, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist, and politician.
The President, according to a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, mourned the passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition, ‘One Love’, in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.
President Tinubu recalled the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.
The President celebrated the life of the versatile and extremely gifted artiste who applied herself to the whole gamut of artistic enterprise and expression, bringing joy and laughter to many.
He condoled with the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss.
President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased artiste and that she finds a place yonder where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun’.
The President stated that Ms. Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.