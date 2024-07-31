Tinubu Mourns Elegant Stallion, Onyeka Onwenu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his profound condolences to the family of elegant stallion, Ms. Onyeka Onwenu, who passed on on Tuesday.

Onwenu was a singer, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist, and politician.

The President, according to a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, mourned the passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition, ‘One Love’, in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.

President Tinubu recalled the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.

The President celebrated the life of the versatile and extremely gifted artiste who applied herself to the whole gamut of artistic enterprise and expression, bringing joy and laughter to many.

He condoled with the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased artiste and that she finds a place yonder where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun’.

The President stated that Ms. Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces.