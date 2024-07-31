Senate Panel Bows to Pressure, Allocates New Office to Ndume

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Senator Sunday Karimi, bowed to pressure Wednesday when he allocated a befitting office on the Fourth Floor of the Senate Wing of the National Assembly to former Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume.

Karimi had in a letter addressed to Ndume dated July 29, allocated an office on the third floor of the complex to him but Ndume, who is a high ranking federal lawmaker, rejected it.

The Chairman, Committee on Senate Services through another letter titled, “Re: Office Allocation,” dated July 31 and signed by the Clerk, Siyaka Abdulwahab Sadiq, withdrew the earlier allocation and offered a new one to the Borno South Senatorial District representative in the red chamber.

Part of the new letter read, “I am pleased to inform you that the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services has approved the allocation of office number 4.31 (4th floor), New Wing, Senate Building to you.

“Please note that this letter supersedes the earlier one issued to you dated 29th July, 2024,

“Kindly liaise with the Secretary, Estate and Works Directorate, situated at office number 0.28, New Wing, Senate Building to undertake the necessary documentation and submission/collection of keys.”

In rejecting the earlier allocation, Ndume had in a letter to the committee, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent on Tuesday, said he would only occupy an office on the fourth floor being a very ranking senator.

The Senator in his letter to the Senate panel, dated 30th July 2024, and signed by his Chief Confidential Secretary, Shuaibu Gawu, explained that offices were traditionally allocated based on seniority.

Part of the letter, addressed to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, and titled, “Re: Office Allocation” read:

“I am directed to inform you that, Distinguished Senator Mohammed All Ndume, has rejected the allocation of office number 3.10 by the Committee.

“This is because offices are traditionally allocated on seniority basis.

“Senator Ndume is the most Senior Senator after Sen Ahmad Lawan and will only occupy an office on the fourth floor,” the letter concluded.